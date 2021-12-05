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The easiest way to create hydrogen / oxygen
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516 views • December 05, 2021
200 watts input, graphite rod heating element and more than enough hydrogen / oxygen production to power a small fuel cell array.
There is a problem with using the low density foil. It's too soft to survive a lengthy operation period.
I will return to using hardened graphite rods. 🙂
There is a problem with using the low density foil. It's too soft to survive a lengthy operation period.
I will return to using hardened graphite rods. 🙂
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