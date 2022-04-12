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LIVE WORLD PREMIERE WATCH THE WATER=Dr. Bryan Ardis tells us why we should watch the water
WGON
WGON
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1523 views • April 12, 2022
Stew Peters interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis who tells us where he thinks covid came from and what's in the jab and why we should watch the water! This is beyond satanic if it's true!

https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy