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A local Resident of Volnovakha on a surzhik says that she and her son voted for the DPR, for which Ukrainian Militants wanted to Shoot their Son. 030822
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90 views • March 08, 2022
The was the Translation from Russian where I found this video.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles, De-Nazify Ukraine.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles, De-Nazify Ukraine.
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