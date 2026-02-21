Yeshua or Jesus Christ is God

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
26 views • 23 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)


As the Word, Christ declares that He is God in Isaiah 45:22-23, where He says: Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I AM God, and there is none else. I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of My mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.


I AM God says Christ when He was the Word. Unto Him, every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.


In John 1:1, 14, we read: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.


In John 8:58, Christ says: Verily, verily, I say unto you, before Abraham was, I AM. In Exodus 3:14, we read: And God said unto Moses, I AM That I AM: and He said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.


In Hebrews 1:8, God calls His Son, God.


1 Timothy 3:16 declares that Christ is God manifest in the flesh.


In Revelation 1:8, Christ says: I AM Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.


Yeshua is God.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
