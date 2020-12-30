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UK's Simon Parkes Dec 30 2020 Update on Nashville ATT Building. Not what you have heard.
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122 views • December 30, 2020
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/EttvwZoX_Wg
This is new information, Good guys fired on the RV to limit the damage.
Good Guys are fighting back.
Space has been weaponized,
Everyone should get to Washington DC on the 6th.
Election Official Fraud
This is new information, Good guys fired on the RV to limit the damage.
Good Guys are fighting back.
Space has been weaponized,
Everyone should get to Washington DC on the 6th.
Election Official Fraud
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