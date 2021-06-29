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The Hacker Wars- a film about the targeting of hacktivists and journalists by the US government
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21 views • June 29, 2021
The Hacker Wars- a film about the targeting of hacktivists and journalists by the US government
I bet you did not know the entire "Occupy Wallstreet movement" was born out of the hacking of government data that was disseminated via wikileaks! That was the closest we have ever been to a massive awakening to the blatant corruption of our government. Then BOOM, America is suddenly racist.
Get ready to be shuttled between story lines at lightning speed mirroring the disjointed lives of the protagonists and life on the Internet. The Hacker Wars- a film about the targeting of hacktivists and journalists by the US government. Hacktivists are either terrorists or freedom fighters depending on one’s perspective on who should control information.
The Hacker Wars Full Documentary
Anonymous - https://odysee.com/@anonymous:6/Anonymous---The-Hacker-Wars-Full-Documentary:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
The Hacker Wars takes you to the front lines of the high-stakes battle over the fate of the Internet, freedom and privacy. The Hacker Wars tells the tales of the anarchic troll provocateur Andrew “weev” Aurenheimer, prodigy hacker hero Jeremy Hammond, and incendiary watchdog journalist Barrett Brown — three larger than life characters whose separate quests to expose the secrets of empire hurled them into a fateful collision course with shadowy corporations, the FBI, and ultimate betrayal by one of their own.
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The Hacker Wars (2014) tells the tales of three men: Andrew “Weev” Aurenheimer — convicted of hacking AT&T, Jeremy Hammond, and Barrett Brown. These three larger than life characters set out on separate quests to expose dangerous secrets. As a result, they were thrown into a collision course with shady corporations and the FBI. The last blow was dealt when a fourth character "Sabu2", the hacker turned FBI informant who ran the FBI's cyber unit for 9 months was responsible for their arrests. He is the shadowy protagonist in a high-stakes game of espionage and betrayal in the age of the Internet.
Produced & Directed by: Vivien Lesnik Weisman
Pesented by: Over 9000 Pictures
Starring: Jeremy Hammond, Andrew Auernheimer, Barrett Bown, Thomas Drake
Music by: Dicepticon, Christopher Lord, Ytcracker
The Hacker Wars tells the story of three young information activists, or hacktivists, and their battles with the US Government. These hacktivists are either terrorists or freedom fighters depending on one's perspective on who should control information.
This is a documentary about how the US government mistreats, persecutes, and intimidates hackers and activists. Directed by Vivien Lesnik Weisman, this movie includes interviews by a plethora of hackers, writers, journalists, and activists. It was released on October 17, 2014.
Hackers who are activists, hacktivists, are either seen as terrorists or as freedom fighters. It all depends on each person’s opinion about who should be in control of information. The term hacktivist has been defined as a person who uses technology to effect social change. Hackers have the ability to expose the secrets and the inner workings of the government in an embarrassing way. That’s the reason why they are feared and why they are being pursued with a vengeance.
Contreversal 'troll' Andrew Aurenheimer believes that the educational system has been specifically engineered to make people dumb, obedient, and not creative. The FBI has been on to Weev since he was fifteen years old. According to the bureau, they wanted him to become some type of informant about hackers on the Internet. Andrew Aurenheimer embarrasses large corporations and was sentenced to 41 months for 'hacking' AT&T, but his conviction was overturned. He vows to continue doing what landed him in prison in the first place.
Barrett Brown, who appeared in the documentary, was examined as a spokesperson for Anonymous, a label he disputes. It was Barrett Brown, Anonymous propagandist and journalist, who said that Information is a weapon, and when it’s used honestly, it can be the most effective change agent in the world. He believes that most media companies won’t spend a single hour doing honest investigation before reporting the news. According to Barrett, the purpose of journalism is not to please those who are in power but to report the truth even when it makes those in power uncomfortable. Barrett has been known to hold press conferences from his bathtub. In the film Barrett Brown, American journalist, is facing 105 years in prison for publicizing information revealed through Jeremy Hammond's epic hacks. Hammond himself had just begun a 10-year prison term.
This movement wants to get common citizens to wake up and start thinking for themselves. It encourages people to question authority and to not be afraid to leek the data and documents if they’re working for a corrupt company or government.
I bet you did not know the entire "Occupy Wallstreet movement" was born out of the hacking of government data that was disseminated via wikileaks! That was the closest we have ever been to a massive awakening to the blatant corruption of our government. Then BOOM, America is suddenly racist.
Get ready to be shuttled between story lines at lightning speed mirroring the disjointed lives of the protagonists and life on the Internet. The Hacker Wars- a film about the targeting of hacktivists and journalists by the US government. Hacktivists are either terrorists or freedom fighters depending on one’s perspective on who should control information.
The Hacker Wars Full Documentary
Anonymous - https://odysee.com/@anonymous:6/Anonymous---The-Hacker-Wars-Full-Documentary:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
The Hacker Wars takes you to the front lines of the high-stakes battle over the fate of the Internet, freedom and privacy. The Hacker Wars tells the tales of the anarchic troll provocateur Andrew “weev” Aurenheimer, prodigy hacker hero Jeremy Hammond, and incendiary watchdog journalist Barrett Brown — three larger than life characters whose separate quests to expose the secrets of empire hurled them into a fateful collision course with shadowy corporations, the FBI, and ultimate betrayal by one of their own.
=============
The Hacker Wars (2014) tells the tales of three men: Andrew “Weev” Aurenheimer — convicted of hacking AT&T, Jeremy Hammond, and Barrett Brown. These three larger than life characters set out on separate quests to expose dangerous secrets. As a result, they were thrown into a collision course with shady corporations and the FBI. The last blow was dealt when a fourth character "Sabu2", the hacker turned FBI informant who ran the FBI's cyber unit for 9 months was responsible for their arrests. He is the shadowy protagonist in a high-stakes game of espionage and betrayal in the age of the Internet.
Produced & Directed by: Vivien Lesnik Weisman
Pesented by: Over 9000 Pictures
Starring: Jeremy Hammond, Andrew Auernheimer, Barrett Bown, Thomas Drake
Music by: Dicepticon, Christopher Lord, Ytcracker
The Hacker Wars tells the story of three young information activists, or hacktivists, and their battles with the US Government. These hacktivists are either terrorists or freedom fighters depending on one's perspective on who should control information.
This is a documentary about how the US government mistreats, persecutes, and intimidates hackers and activists. Directed by Vivien Lesnik Weisman, this movie includes interviews by a plethora of hackers, writers, journalists, and activists. It was released on October 17, 2014.
Hackers who are activists, hacktivists, are either seen as terrorists or as freedom fighters. It all depends on each person’s opinion about who should be in control of information. The term hacktivist has been defined as a person who uses technology to effect social change. Hackers have the ability to expose the secrets and the inner workings of the government in an embarrassing way. That’s the reason why they are feared and why they are being pursued with a vengeance.
Contreversal 'troll' Andrew Aurenheimer believes that the educational system has been specifically engineered to make people dumb, obedient, and not creative. The FBI has been on to Weev since he was fifteen years old. According to the bureau, they wanted him to become some type of informant about hackers on the Internet. Andrew Aurenheimer embarrasses large corporations and was sentenced to 41 months for 'hacking' AT&T, but his conviction was overturned. He vows to continue doing what landed him in prison in the first place.
Barrett Brown, who appeared in the documentary, was examined as a spokesperson for Anonymous, a label he disputes. It was Barrett Brown, Anonymous propagandist and journalist, who said that Information is a weapon, and when it’s used honestly, it can be the most effective change agent in the world. He believes that most media companies won’t spend a single hour doing honest investigation before reporting the news. According to Barrett, the purpose of journalism is not to please those who are in power but to report the truth even when it makes those in power uncomfortable. Barrett has been known to hold press conferences from his bathtub. In the film Barrett Brown, American journalist, is facing 105 years in prison for publicizing information revealed through Jeremy Hammond's epic hacks. Hammond himself had just begun a 10-year prison term.
This movement wants to get common citizens to wake up and start thinking for themselves. It encourages people to question authority and to not be afraid to leek the data and documents if they’re working for a corrupt company or government.
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