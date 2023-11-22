Create New Account
🌐✨ 2030: A World Without Ownership, Filled with Happiness? 🤔
Finding Genius Podcast
184 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Dive into revelations from the World Economic Forum and the influential voices shaping our global future. 🌎

🎙️ Listen to the discussion led by Chris Taylor, a dedicated content creator, as we explore the bold declaration: "By 2030, you'll own nothing and be happy." 🏡😊

🔗 Explore the full conversation: https://bit.ly/3ykd4GJ

🌟 Are you ready for a world where happiness reigns supreme, and ownership takes a back seat?

🌍 Join us in unraveling the narratives shaping our tomorrow.

Keywords
worldeconomicforumnoownershiphappinessoverpossessionsglobalperspectivefutureinsights

