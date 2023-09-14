Angry COMMUNIST PRESSTITUTE still pushing VAXX poison injections

Dr. Mark Adickes
@jocktodoc
"Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday. Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case."
###
ReTweet
@KeithOlbermann
"Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate 💉💉💉💉💉💉"
Sep 11, 2023
###
https://twitterDOTcom/KeithOlbermann/status/1701395489378148703
