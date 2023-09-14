Create New Account
Angry COMMUNIST PRESSTITUTE still pushing VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Dr. Mark Adickes
@jocktodoc
"Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday. Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case."
###
ReTweet
@KeithOlbermann
"Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate 💉💉💉💉💉💉"
Sep 11, 2023
###
https://twitterDOTcom/KeithOlbermann/status/1701395489378148703

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
communistkeith olbermannvaxxtard

