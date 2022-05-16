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Hearing From God.
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62 views • May 16, 2022
Hearing from God is very easy. There is no secret formula to get God to speak to you, and you don't need to be a "special" person. This video highlights key teachings from the Word of God himself, which, if taken to heart, will have you hearing from God straight away.
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