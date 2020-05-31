© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
（中英雙語字幕）The Comprehensive Timeline of the CCP's Cover-up of COVID-19 Pandemic （1） 中共隱瞞新冠肺炎疫情完整时间線（1）
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • May 31, 2020
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/vjY3v1，https://is.gd/PU...
**********************************
If you'd like to consider donating so that I can create more truth-telling videos, here is how: 請支持我製作更多視頻。捐款信息如下：
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
Chase Quickpay/Zelle 轉款: [email protected]
transferwise 轉款：[email protected]
If you don't have a transferwise account, click here to open one for free: tranferwise帳號免費註冊：https://transferwise.com/invite/u/ec3...
#CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #coronaviruschina #Coronavirustruth #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusChallenge
#DownWithTheCCP
#中共病毒 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #武汉肺炎 #打倒共产党 #抛弃中共 #全民反抗 #全民自救 #全民互救 #戰勝恐懼 #傳播真相 #武漢肺炎 #不怕中共
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
**********************************
If you'd like to consider donating so that I can create more truth-telling videos, here is how: 請支持我製作更多視頻。捐款信息如下：
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
Chase Quickpay/Zelle 轉款: [email protected]
transferwise 轉款：[email protected]
If you don't have a transferwise account, click here to open one for free: tranferwise帳號免費註冊：https://transferwise.com/invite/u/ec3...
#CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #coronaviruschina #Coronavirustruth #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusChallenge
#DownWithTheCCP
#中共病毒 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #武汉肺炎 #打倒共产党 #抛弃中共 #全民反抗 #全民自救 #全民互救 #戰勝恐懼 #傳播真相 #武漢肺炎 #不怕中共
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.