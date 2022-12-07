SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 04DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Twisted for Lady Susan Hussey's Question to be Interpreted as Racist

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
Sky News host Rita Panahi says asking about someone’s background is rarely, if ever, done to offend or exclude after a senior royal aide was accused of racism.
Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her position after facing criticism for repeatedly questioning a black guest at Buckingham Palace, Ngozi Fulani, on what part of Africa she “really” came from.
"It's twisted to interpret her encounter with Lady Susan as racist," Ms Panahi said.
“It’s a question born out of curiosity."
