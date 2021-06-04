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Pam Jones For Liberty: Americas Men are Rising? [04.06.2021]
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10 views • June 04, 2021
'SEMPER FI MOTHERFUCKERS!'
Note: Are the Danish young men also rising?
I don't think so, what 'I See' through the years... I wanna Se it before I believe it, to many Psyop's, persons 'hired'
from the Satanist to make Counter-tactics and infiltration against real fredomfighters...
But people have to discover it themselves..
Like the Demo tomorrow with the Danish group 'Men in Black, Denmark, https://fb.me/e/10mLn3EEy
they now giving 'speak-time' to a person, who just get 'public'
when this Corona Plandemic started martc 2020, I research him, and suddenly all background history STOPS... Why?
Something to 'hide'..?
I also talked to him about it, and he is 'smooth as an eel' speaks perfect Djøf and NPM, DoubleSpeak and Newspeak perfectly,
'slips off' on all questions, but no one can 'see' it.. Instead giving, as I suggested the spokesman for Men in Black Ali Sufi,
a true freedom fighter for many years Martin Tidsvilde some speak-time, but he is not on the speech list.
See for yourself the links below. I've been to many years in the fight against theese Satanist.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
Speakers:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=199076478746702&;id=104960441491640
Pam Jones For Liberty/THE PEDOPHILE DISCLOSURE PROJECT
Created 1 year, 2 months ago.
381 videos
313 subscribers
52208 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HDissLRLtC9/
https://thepedophiledisclosureproject.mn.co/feed
Note: Are the Danish young men also rising?
I don't think so, what 'I See' through the years... I wanna Se it before I believe it, to many Psyop's, persons 'hired'
from the Satanist to make Counter-tactics and infiltration against real fredomfighters...
But people have to discover it themselves..
Like the Demo tomorrow with the Danish group 'Men in Black, Denmark, https://fb.me/e/10mLn3EEy
they now giving 'speak-time' to a person, who just get 'public'
when this Corona Plandemic started martc 2020, I research him, and suddenly all background history STOPS... Why?
Something to 'hide'..?
I also talked to him about it, and he is 'smooth as an eel' speaks perfect Djøf and NPM, DoubleSpeak and Newspeak perfectly,
'slips off' on all questions, but no one can 'see' it.. Instead giving, as I suggested the spokesman for Men in Black Ali Sufi,
a true freedom fighter for many years Martin Tidsvilde some speak-time, but he is not on the speech list.
See for yourself the links below. I've been to many years in the fight against theese Satanist.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
Speakers:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=199076478746702&;id=104960441491640
Pam Jones For Liberty/THE PEDOPHILE DISCLOSURE PROJECT
Created 1 year, 2 months ago.
381 videos
313 subscribers
52208 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HDissLRLtC9/
https://thepedophiledisclosureproject.mn.co/feed
Keywords
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