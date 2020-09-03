Australia : Andrews 'must go tonight' after horrible example of 'inexcusable powers': Jones

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“The only person guilty of incitement is the Premier of Victoria,” Mr Jones said.
The Victorian woman was arrested in front of her children on charges of ‘incitement’ after allegedly organising an anti-lockdown protest.
“This woman is a victim of the inexcusable and unlimited powers given to the Victorian police,” Mr Jones said.
“The verbal and intimidatory behaviour towards a pregnant mother is a form of violence the like of which no Australian will tolerate.
“Go Daniel Andrews, and go tonight. Before more damage is done.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcHUGZGT9V4
Sky News Australia