Candidate for Port Huron City Council - Holden Gauthier

Holden Gauthier, Candidate for Port Huron City Council, talks to Eileen about why he decided to run and how his accounting background will bring credibility and transparency back to this Board. His platform is "Holden on for Port Huron." To learn more about Holden or to support his campaign, go to [email protected]





