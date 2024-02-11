2 Hours From The Vault Feb 10 2024

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
Track List:
New World Order Blues - Tav Falco
Panopticon - DJ High Yona
Passive - A Perfect Circle
Fire Every Day - Dub FX
Silent War & Weapon Noise - Dr. Creep
We Know They Lied - Steve Scott
Land of Confusion - Disturbed
Resurrection Bodies - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela
I Did Not Consent - the Pholosopher
No Gods No Masters - Garbage
History Repeating(ft. Shirley Bassey) - Propellerheads
Weed(to the Rescue) - Vic Chesnutt
Wake Up - Pirate Mantra
La Morte Boheme - Jesse Jett
This Is the New Shit - Marilyn Manson
Dawn of Destiny - Blooded the Brave
Privileged Human Disease - Gearl
Only(El-P Remix) - Nine Inch Nails
We're In This Shit Together - Skatenigs
F**k the System - System of a Down
Warning - Angry North & Boris' Bitches
I Bought Myself a Politician - MonaLisa Twins
Heartache - Downtribe
Notes & Stuff:
Meta Removes Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's Instagram, Facebook Accounts - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meta-removes-iran-supreme-leader-khameneis-instagram-facebook-accounts
Alabama: Thieves Somehow Steal 200ft Radio Tower - Cryptogon https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68939
How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressured Biden on LNG Exports - Wall Street Journal https://archive.is/5oFnI#selection-2047.0-2047.74
