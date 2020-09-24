Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (אלישבע אליהו) calls forth Prophet Asa Mikaiyah (אסא מיכיה)!

Calling forth the other half of the Anointing, the male coleader from the tribe of Judah, anointed message, dreams and song "I will Fear No Evil"Happy Rosh Ha Shanah!!I, Elisheva Eliyahu, have a surprise for my dearest, darling AmightyWind congregation! You havefasted, you have prayed, you have wept openly, even in videos, asking for that male coleader to join with me again, but it was never to be the same one that was. For YAH said, 'Behold, I do a new thing,' and I had to let go—what I was holding on to. I will be putting more of this in another video on the front page. There will be a strong message coming and I will give you proof of how many times YAHUSHUA has spoken forth through others who have come to me and gave me confirmation upon confirmation, and then even through my own dreams I have seen this male coleader.I am to call Asa Mikaiyah, come forth! Do not delay any more! In the NAME and the BLOOD OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, I call you forth. Do not delay. Do not be shy. Do not let the devil tell you that you are not worthy to stand by my side. I have asked for the strongest, the bravest, most anointed man in the world to come forth. Asa Mikaiyah! Come forth.Grace's dream -After Momma Elisheva prayed to YAH to reveal Asa Mikaiyah to her literally 2 hours later is when I sent her the dream in this video that I had had that morning on the 10th of September 2020. As she heard and read the dream, tears of joy streamed down her face and a smile so big stuck on her face that would not go away for once again YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH proved just how much HE loves her by answering her prayers just after her prayer. In the dream you will hear me mention a clock and the time 3:15 PM Little did I know that that would be the time she would see and read the dream that I sent her. She as well as others have also had dreams and visions of Asa Mikaiyah. Mine is just another confirmation. ABBA YAHUVEH called her a Shofar Horn that blew loud and clear, far and wide calling Asa Mikaiyah to come forth in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH The matchmaker woman with blonde hair symbolizes the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT). For we are made in HER Image (Gn 1:26, Prophecy 89). We call you forth Asa Mikaiyah in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME!Momma Elisheva has also had dreams confirming who Asa Mikaiyah is, mine is just one of many, and others have had dreams and visions. So please listen to the dream that I had. And it's so funny to have some, a storekeeper named Abraham, Avraham, just like how in the Bible father Abraham that was known to be a man of faith (Gn 15:6; Ps 106:31 etc) and to me when he said that his name was Abraham, was almost like as if he was reminding us to continue to walk by faith and not by sight, and to keep holding on to our faith, knowing that YAH is going to come through. Just keep hanging on tight. YAHUSHUA bless you! Thank you for listening to my dream and Asa Mikayah, come forth! —in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME. YAHUVEH calls you forth in YAHUSHUA'S NAME, as HE uses Momma Elisheva as a shofar horn to call you forth in the NAME OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.Video also includes song called, “I Will Fear No Evil.” This song was a request by our precious beloved Prophet & Apostle, Momma Elisheva. And she wanted me to sing this song in order to encourage the people, to encourage you, the viewers who are watching this video right now, and who need an encouragement and a reminder to not have any fear. I pray in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S Name that this song will touch you, will bless you, will encourage you and ignite a Holy fire, a Holy revival in your soul, to proclaim ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH'S Strength, Courage, Protection over you and your household, and that you would declare and decree every word and sing along with me, and declare it in faith, and believe every word.