Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is the Chinese Communist Party that has ordered the U.S. to detain Guo Wengui, and the Communist Party wants the U.S. to extradite him back
17 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7nt15046

@JeremyHerrell 说，是中国共产党已经命令美国拘留郭文贵，而且中共想让美国把他引渡回去。

It is the Chinese Communist Party that has ordered the U.S. to detain Guo Wengui, and the Communist Party wants the U.S. to extradite him back. @JeremyHerrell said.

#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket