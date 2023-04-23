https://gettr.com/post/p2f7nt15046
@JeremyHerrell 说，是中国共产党已经命令美国拘留郭文贵，而且中共想让美国把他引渡回去。
It is the Chinese Communist Party that has ordered the U.S. to detain Guo Wengui, and the Communist Party wants the U.S. to extradite him back. @JeremyHerrell said.
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.