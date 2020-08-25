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Tactical PE Video Lesson: Get The Muscle Control & Core Strength To Tackle Any Suspect!
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70 views • August 25, 2020
Wow Athletes and Warriors! The applications of these particular Tactical Strength and Conditioning skills seems to be endless. Today we show you a very challenging version of the Turkish Get Up and how this level of strength, muscle control, and power can be used in just about any physical confrontation. Including interrupting an interview to tackle an unruly suspect.
Part one: Barbell Turkish Get Up (Test Your STRENGTH)
Test your overall strength and stamina with this complex movement.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Detective stops interview to tackle suspect
An Australian police officer in the state of Queensland on Wednesday (June 19) interrupted a news conference to complete a textbook tackle of a man now charged with public nuisance and stalking offences.
From - https://www.thesun.co.uk/
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Part one: Barbell Turkish Get Up (Test Your STRENGTH)
Test your overall strength and stamina with this complex movement.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Detective stops interview to tackle suspect
An Australian police officer in the state of Queensland on Wednesday (June 19) interrupted a news conference to complete a textbook tackle of a man now charged with public nuisance and stalking offences.
From - https://www.thesun.co.uk/
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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