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0411-2022—WHY WOULD A DISUCSSION ABOUT A HOPI SNAKE DANCER BE EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TODAY?
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158 views • April 12, 2022
Why does Lynn have a carving of a Hopi Snake Dancer in the background? What does that have to do with a discussion on an experimental injection? If corona means crown and you think of king or queen can you name a snake with the name ‘king’ in it? What does that have to do with something supposedly started by a bat? Did you know the Latin meaning for virus is ‘venom’? You must see this video: https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767 Repeat: You absolutely must see this video with Mike Adams and Dr. Brian Ardis and see what it has to do with snake and crown. DO FACE MASKS PROTECT YOU FROM SNAKE VENOM??
And here is one more important video from Dr. Brian Ardis and Stew Peters:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c15aa43-4355-400a-8e5c-708b5bddde9f
Be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
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We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wis
And here is one more important video from Dr. Brian Ardis and Stew Peters:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c15aa43-4355-400a-8e5c-708b5bddde9f
Be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wis
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