DON'T LET THEM VACCINATE YOU! THE LIES ARE TOO BIG TO HIDE - COVID = "FLU"

When this Plandemic began, you never heard the word FLU for 2 years. It was replaced with the made up word, COVID.

Now that they've eased up on the Plandemic, the word Flu returns because they want you to take the FLU shot which is in FACT THE SAME TRIAL VACCINE as was given for the past two years. Don't let them Vaccinate you. I am telling you the TRUTH. If you want to die sooner than later, then don't listen to me .......just go and get the Shot.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

