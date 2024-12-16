⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (16 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one air assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Liptsy, Volchansk (Kharkov region), and Kharkov. One counter-attack launched by AFU units was repelled.

AFU losses more than 85 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, 3 motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️ Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya, Glushkovka, and Kupyansk (Kharkov reg). Four counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

AFU losses more than 500 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Elizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Belogorovka, Trudovoye, Ostrovskoye, Kurakhovo, and Dachnoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 345 troops, five motor vehicles, two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Tsentr GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, two assault battalions of the AFU, and one marine brigade near Shevchenko, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Novopustynka, Petrovka, and Dzerzhinsk (DPR). Nine counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 440 troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 guns, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ Units of the Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Razliv, Zelenoye Pole, and Vremevka (DPR). 3 counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



AFU losses up to 185 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery syst, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one heavy mech'd brig, one mech'd brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg), Antonovka, Yantarnoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).



AFU losses to more than 55 troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two 152-mm D-20 guns. Four AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of the enemy's manpower and military hardware in 133 areas.



▫️ AD units shot down 9 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,818 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,810 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,501 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,695 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,260 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.