'I will fight to the death anyone who tries to force vaccinate me,' says John O'Looney
877 views • 8 months ago

“New Zealand has released a Pandemic Plan in July (2024). “It's talking about forced vaccination, forced quarantine, forced testing, even utilizing police force where necessary to achieve those things. “I can tell you now, as a funeral director, I've put more people in coffins who shouldn't be dying in the last 2-3 years, who haven't had Covid than I've ever seen. “Every one of them has been vaccinated. “If they are talking about force vaccinating… prepare yourselves for civil war because you will need to fight for your lives to not have those injections. “They will kill you. “I will fight to the death anyone who tries to force vaccinate me because my life will be at stake. “I pull clots out of these people. “I would appeal to those charged with doing it. “Don't do it. It's murder. “People have the right to self-defense from attempted murder, and that is injections is exactly that. “You can defend yourself proportionate to the threat you face, and I intend to do so.”

John O’Looney, UK funeral director & embalmer, with Maria Zeee of InfoWars on 30 July 2024.

The full interview, titled "Major Haviland, R. Hircshman, John O'Looney - White Rubbery Clots: Government Ignores CARNAGE!", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v58wy85-major-haviland-r.-hircshman-john-olooney-white-rubbery-clots-government-ign.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

