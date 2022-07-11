Intro To Billy Carson: Examples of Humanities & Gods Real History

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[MIRRORED] From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOxUTuiZvZ4





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FOUND! Banned 1998 Channel 4 News Report: Covid & AIDS Could Be Twins or *cough* VAIDS!?:-

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Whilst We Watch Ukraine! (Cabal's Last Stand) Out With The Old, In With The New:-

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Dr. Fullmich 'Crimes Against Humanity' (2 Minute Overview):-

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ABOUT bump:





bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.





I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.





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