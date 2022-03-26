Tucker Fires Back at Hillary for Calling Him a Putin Apologist

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"The people who legitimately loathe America, who won't stand for the National Anthem... those are exactly the people calling anyone who criticizes their terrible foreign policy decisions as a traitor to America. 'YOU DON'T JUST LOVE AMERICA ENOUGH,' say the people who won't stand for the National Anthem. That's hilarious. On the other hand, you know what Hillary Clinton does to her enemies, so we're watching carefully."