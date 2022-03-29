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Digital Passports Part 2 (Discernment Part 3)
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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257 views • March 29, 2022
Digital ID / Vaccine Passports

Source Credit(s): https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net

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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.

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CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
http://truthparadigm.tv

CONDUIT: Spotlights (clips and highlights)
https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net

NEWS: Article Topic Board Feeds
http://truthparadigm.news

NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news

SPOTLIGHTS: Proverbs Posts
https://rumble.com/c/Spotlights

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http://truthparadigm.net
https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
https://reawakeningseries.com

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Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutiontechnologylifegovernmentagenda21technanotechnologydiscernmentconstitutionalagenda2030id2020keystonedigitalidsocialcreditgreatresetsocialcontrolvaccinepassporttreasuremapleapfrognovaccinepassportsprojection101digitalidentitygreencard
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