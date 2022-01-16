© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report 274: Greg Glaser, General Counsel, Physicians for Informed Consent, on protecting the rights of the unvaccinated
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • January 16, 2022
Educative and reassuring conversation with Greg Glaser, JD, General Counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent who represent America's Frontline Doctors on various cases they are working on in protection of unvaccinated people facing vaccine mandates, on the subject of medical and religious exemptions, and on how the unvaccinated are already building a parallel economy or breakaway economy not predicated on vaccines and employer mandates.
Greg also describes at length how unvaccinated people are always needed for control groups in case of clinical trials and studies of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and describes the uphill battle being fought currently while all the scientific evidence and data across time supports the unvaccinated; in all cases of disease, the data shows a chronic correlation of vaccines with disease, while the unvaccinated have consistently been proved to be healthier.
Health in itself is an individual concept, Greg explains, and no government can make a one-size-fits-all healthcare or medical intervention such as a vaccine. A highly insightful and informed conversation, this is one to take a lot of hope and reassurance from if you care about health freedom and protecting your rights to individual choice in healthcare.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Physicians For Informed Consent website:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/
Resources for research:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/education/
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19/
Join Physicians for Informed Consent as an MD, PhD, health freedom individual or group:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/join/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY AS AN AMERICAN AND CORRECT YOUR STATUS:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK AND THOSE I SUPPORT: SUBSCRIBE OR DONATE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Greg also describes at length how unvaccinated people are always needed for control groups in case of clinical trials and studies of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and describes the uphill battle being fought currently while all the scientific evidence and data across time supports the unvaccinated; in all cases of disease, the data shows a chronic correlation of vaccines with disease, while the unvaccinated have consistently been proved to be healthier.
Health in itself is an individual concept, Greg explains, and no government can make a one-size-fits-all healthcare or medical intervention such as a vaccine. A highly insightful and informed conversation, this is one to take a lot of hope and reassurance from if you care about health freedom and protecting your rights to individual choice in healthcare.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Physicians For Informed Consent website:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/
Resources for research:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/education/
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19/
Join Physicians for Informed Consent as an MD, PhD, health freedom individual or group:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/join/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY AS AN AMERICAN AND CORRECT YOUR STATUS:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK AND THOSE I SUPPORT: SUBSCRIBE OR DONATE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.