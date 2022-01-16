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Report 274: Greg Glaser, General Counsel, Physicians for Informed Consent, on protecting the rights of the unvaccinated
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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32 views • January 16, 2022
Educative and reassuring conversation with Greg Glaser, JD, General Counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent who represent America's Frontline Doctors on various cases they are working on in protection of unvaccinated people facing vaccine mandates, on the subject of medical and religious exemptions, and on how the unvaccinated are already building a parallel economy or breakaway economy not predicated on vaccines and employer mandates.

Greg also describes at length how unvaccinated people are always needed for control groups in case of clinical trials and studies of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and describes the uphill battle being fought currently while all the scientific evidence and data across time supports the unvaccinated; in all cases of disease, the data shows a chronic correlation of vaccines with disease, while the unvaccinated have consistently been proved to be healthier.

Health in itself is an individual concept, Greg explains, and no government can make a one-size-fits-all healthcare or medical intervention such as a vaccine. A highly insightful and informed conversation, this is one to take a lot of hope and reassurance from if you care about health freedom and protecting your rights to individual choice in healthcare.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Physicians For Informed Consent website:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/

Resources for research:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/education/
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19/

Join Physicians for Informed Consent as an MD, PhD, health freedom individual or group:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/join/

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Keywords
health freedomvaccine mandatesunvaccinatedphysicians for informed consentgeneral counsel
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