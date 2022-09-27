https://gnews.org/post/p1pvibc51
09/21/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: Politico article used as ‘modified limited hangout’ by Global Elite. It basically normalizes and whitewashes key events and players that are involved in this, and hasn’t really gotten to the real puppet masters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.