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https://gnews.org/post/p1pvibc51
09/21/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: Politico article used as ‘modified limited hangout’ by Global Elite. It basically normalizes and whitewashes key events and players that are involved in this, and hasn’t really gotten to the real puppet masters