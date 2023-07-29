How To Make People Feel Beautiful, Attractive & Wanted

It's difficult to place everything in the video under the same category, but basically, in this video, Craig Ferguson masterfully makes these women feel attractive, wanted & beautiful (he does this with the men too, but being a heterosexual male myself, his interaction with the females, is more interesting to me) . I for one, am of the belief that it's essential for a healthy adult human to feel these things, because they are true for me. So, these qualities that Craig shows here, in this video, are virtues/admirable ablities. Hope you enjoy!
If you love this and enjoy my content then support me in this:- paypal.me/ZeeshanAlamIN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.