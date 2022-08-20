THE ONE SHOT DROP. DIDN'T EVEN MAKE IT THORUGH THE FIRST 15 AT THE MURDER CENTER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sb6SHu8mfDZd/

Probably took the "Sinovac" brand. Made in China! Rub her all over. I see the Asian people do that all the time as if a massage is going to take the place of CPR. You can tell the lady dressed in full garb knows ZERO about anything medical. Well she knows how to kill so she is 3/4 of the way to being a doctor (Quack).





On a side note I typed in "Sinovac" to make sure I was spelling it correctly. The search pulled up Simovac even though I had typed it in correctly. I had to go back and tell the search to pull up "Sinovac". They never stop with the hiding and the truth under mounds of bullshit.

Source: COVID VAX INJURIES: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/og4uriLeTfhs/

More videos you may want to check out:

Bombshell: Man says he participated in a 2013 trial with 200K people to test mRNA-based medication!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZec9bjNmgFl/





The latest Tik Tok challenge. Jumping in front of moving vehicles. Guess what happens...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4qqZrbnVrRO/





Bank holds his money hostage, so he takes hostages at the bank. He wants to make a withdrawal.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNfHwgFGvZDj/





Whoever hired this dude needs to sharpen his interview skills. It is hard to find good help 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOqRErtmWX3N/





Decades of Libtards running the show in Philadelphia. Here is the effect. Diversity in action.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaSD4VBcCXXp/





43yr old vaxxed presstitute editor of "Medscape" is dead. He even vaxxed his 1yr old daughter.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/92GGVt2jtDNt/





Shocking: Anne Heche trying to crawl out of her body bag? Not Burned? Still Alive but in a body bag?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Smj10u5P2FE/





A cartoon from 60 years ago that told us exactly what was coming and is happening now.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8UPDyUFgqI2/





HOMOPOX! - Prophecy Fulfilled! - You will have flames coming out of your butthole

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CDOMLXpTHwwy/





This man used DMSO dimethyl sulfoxide for about 2 weeks on his dog - Amazing results.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ec3irWabC4g3/





WTH is this? Weird one eyed pyramid machine in the middle Montreal, Canada.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Q3zr1rOPXZ5/





Daddomatto - protest against the clot shot outside CVS Pharmacy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbNpB29jQbu0/





BOMBSHELL RECORDED CALL WITH A PHARMACIST - Father of child with Myocarditis confronts jabber!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yCAgy9E0lw13/





Nurse speaks out about being coerced into taking the vaccine but losing her job anyway

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JThGVMY8OCM2/





Have you noticed that the temperament, personality and attitude of the jabbed has changed?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7FlBlQ27kxYu/





Gay dude with MonkeyPox says "Get the Vaccine"...I have a better idea

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5OuPWZVq6Li1/





Karma Compilation: Thieves on motorcycles being dealt with by citizens in Brazil

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xyw1xX9ia4PY/





"He shot my arm off"...Uh oh, picked the wrong liquor store to rob.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXUDU5rDYB1s/





Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o5yD48ArPTnB/





LUCΙFER'S ΤEMPLE CΗAMBERS ΒENEATH THE VATΙCAN (WHAT'S ΤHERE REVEALED)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/btxPinOtTuLF/





27yr old Triathlete doctor who said vaccines work get your vaccine was right. It worked. She died.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxqZZZiiqiwo/





Some feel good Karma at the end of this video. Animal abuser gets his.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FgwcD2ykWwXQ/





Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide - The One Minute Cure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w5T7vYkkFwZ/





Lady(boy) GaGa - A Devil Worshiping Human Robot For The Elite GAGA: SATAN'S PUPPET (2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kb2JBLjOLivE/





Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbJW6GHsCnnv/





It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BTpjIgP0scj/



