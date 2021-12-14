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Beyond "Willful Misconduct" Bioweapon Victims Demand Shutdown of Vaxx Program
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Earlier this year we spoke with Jummai Nache on this program. Nache is one of the most heartbreaking cases we’ve seen of harm caused by this vaccine they’re trying to force into everybody. Nache got the shot in order to keep her hospital job. Instead, the same hospital that forced her to get the shot ended up amputating both of her legs after her entire body was riddled with nearly-fatal blood clots. Jummai Nache’s life has been destroyed. But Congress gave all the Big Pharma companies blanket immunity for the damage caused by their vaccines. So, thanks to Congress, there is no chance that she’ll be able to hold Pfizer accountable. Or is there?
Paul Sheridan joins us to discuss.
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Paul Sheridan joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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