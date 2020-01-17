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Shocking MMR Vaccine Trial Results Released
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155 views • January 17, 2020
A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request results in the release of MMR vaccine trial data, showing that a shocking percentage of children participating in the study suffered from gastrointestinal illness and upper-respiratory illness in the days and weeks after receiving the Measles, Mumps & Rubella shot. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/FDA-Relied-Upon-STUDIES-LICENSING-MMR-VACCINE-FOIA.pdf
These studies are the ones that the FDA relied upon when licensing the MMR vaccine. Study results were obtained by a FOIA request after a court case was won. The FDA has kept these results hidden for 40 years.
These studies are the ones that the FDA relied upon when licensing the MMR vaccine. Study results were obtained by a FOIA request after a court case was won. The FDA has kept these results hidden for 40 years.
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