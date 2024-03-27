Israel Above the law Featured Documentary (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

A look into how and why international laws and principles are being applied and ignored in the Israel-Gaza conflict.





The events of October 7th sent shockwaves across the world and brought to the forefront once again a conflict that has been ongoing for 75 years. The Israeli government’s response was prompt – they embarked on a war of magnitude in Gaza claiming they needed to take out Hamas and rescue the hostages. At first the international consensus of western powers seemed solid: Israel has the right to fight back after the Hamas attack. But more than five months later, Israel's military is facing criticism worldwide, including allegations that it is committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and even genocide.





This film will explore whether Israel is breaking international law; if so, why are western powers, in particular the US, silent.





