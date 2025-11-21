The Internet of Nano-things - Sigfox Connect 2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K-wrmZvzbXs
.
https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19
Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016
Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano
￼
.
Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.
5G: 5G & Network Transformation Conference: Prof. Dr. Ian F. Akyıldız - Georgia Tech https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-ChmD3mwaEg&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD
.
5G: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://rumble.com/v489zn2-fundamentals-of-molecular-nano-communication-networks-georgia-tech-institut.html
.
6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022
.
6G: IEEE: Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems https://rumble.com/v375cna-august-13-2023.html
.
6G: 6G Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? Tech 2030, Josep Miquel Jornet The Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level! https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html
.
Intelligent Environments to Realize Communication in 6G Wireless Systems (I. Akyildiz) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=I6b3PURlsCg
.
Engineering synthetic organelles and their communication networks to control cell fates https://youtu.be/o0z8YOOBPyg?si=FG0eH-k-O288bIec
.
Smart healthcare in the age of AIoT | ITU Journal | Webinar https://youtu.be/hHh8i8Kp75I?si=u0deFo-LIaTFVqpr
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1963713813401702898?t=HCk7J6eX5Ku8PbbXXAIPTQ&s=19
Synthetic Biology is the core science for future Defence Technology, according to DARPA https://rumble.com/v30r28c-july-18-2023.html
.
(2015) DARPA: Forward to the Future: Visions of 2045 — Stefanie Tompkins https://rumble.com/v39otg1-2015-darpa-forward-to-the-future-visions-of-2045-stefanie-tompkins.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1963714608021004515?t=E9z2rwirVJ3Ean752ueS4w&s=19
ADEPT/P3 DARPA Created the "Mrna" "Vaccines" Since 2011 https://www.darpa.mil/news/2021/covid-19
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1897134195790766548?t=8AHbfNF-OmtEOUiUzzDCLQ&s=19
(2020) Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html