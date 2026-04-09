Your Cell Phone Can SPY on your CELLS & EDIT YOUR DNA









Your Cell Phone Can SPY on your CELLS & EDIT YOUR DNA

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Escape From Zombie Island

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4 weeks ago

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Most jobs required covid vaccines and people questioned it. Practically all jobs require zombie phones & virtually no one questions it?

Social life has been equally intertwined w/ these devices as well. All of this has happened in only half of my lifetime; and yet the normalcy bias is such that even questioning these things makes one an outcast, and disposable. They are crashing the economy. That alone proves these devices were never for people's prosperity. Relationships are in shambles, on the whole. The very areas these devices were most firmly affixed to have been or are being destroyed. (yet another satanic inversion)





Common sense reasoning no longer works on a mind controlled populace. They defend the hive from anyone questioning why there even is a hive, just like in the movie. I did not hide away from "society" and their zombie phones for 20 years because I'm a weird, loner hippie. I am mostly a loner, SIGMA male, but that's not why I avoid cell phone zombies. This kind of thing has kept me up many a night because I can see the changes in humans over the long term.





You know it's bad when young mom's her age are blowing up the cell phone myth.

Good for her for being a great mom. She is solidly in her feminine energy. Could not

even imagine I would live long enough to see this frankly. Such a wonderful thing to see.





Ultra Wide Band Radar https://www.radartutorial.eu/02.basics/UWB%20Radar.en.html





Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

https://www.mems-exchange.org/MEMS/what-is.html





CRiSPR

https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2024/06/stanford-explainer-crispr-gene-editing-and-beyond





Mind Control - Wireless Tech is Demonic Possession, Black Magic

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/ynh457wzJVP2/





SIGMA's distance is maintenance not abandonment.

https://youtu.be/0vD7B2QYeTQ?si=VYs0CGYDM6p7MAcT





And yes, I'm prob all the bad things they want to say about me. Why not.

I understand how one satanist will be denigrating another on twitter, (which I should stay off of), but

they will really be talking to the 'target'. Satanists fake fight all the fucking time.😉





My apologies if I have judged anyone I claimed to also care about. That is the most high's place.

And no, I never wanted to be right about those sick phones. Unlike most red pill men, I do

think there is something to zodiac signs. I collected dates of birth for a living. Babies, 10 year olds,

adults and grand parents and I observed.





An adventurous, curious, Sagittarius stuck in the woods who loves to but cannot

travel for 20 years? That was "fun". Anyway. The truth is finally coming out. Will zombie phone

lovers double down or seek healing from those devices? Will ppl like me ever be free to roam again?

Can anyone imagine what it's like to live in a world where everyone w/ a zombie phone is your warden? 🤔

You eventually come to resent everyone.





I've had no human contact for 20 plus years because of phones. Human contact = healing. Contact requires investment of time. Time = exposure to phones. The math explodes before systems are able to launch. No healing occurs. Money piles up bc there is no life to explore. Money becomes worthless when the world is a satanic phone booth from hell.

That's a weird ass 'movie' to live in..





What do you think the answers will be? The news of the world is much more important than anything.

https://www.artgroup.com/assets/img/products/ACPPR48057W