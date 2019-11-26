© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Fear... Prepare Now
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • November 26, 2019
“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear - not absence of fear.”
- Mark Twain
“Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth.”
- John F. Kennedy
“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it,
no matter if I have said it,
unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”
- The Buddha
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
- Mark Twain
“Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth.”
- John F. Kennedy
“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it,
no matter if I have said it,
unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”
- The Buddha
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.