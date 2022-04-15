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HUGE COMPILATION OF PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD ON CAMERA BECAUSE OF COVID VACCINES
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1169 views • April 15, 2022
#VaccineGenocide
I don't like to watch people die -- but this is such an INSANE collection of people collapsing dead on air, people HAVE to see it!
More importantly, this has to stop! Save a life, prevent a vaccination!
Truthfully, some of these are really....I wouldn't say funny but something like it. Like the stand up comedian lady who drops dead on stage right after she says "Clearly, Jesus loves me the most!"
Famous last words.
God STRUCK HER DOWN
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
I don't like to watch people die -- but this is such an INSANE collection of people collapsing dead on air, people HAVE to see it!
More importantly, this has to stop! Save a life, prevent a vaccination!
Truthfully, some of these are really....I wouldn't say funny but something like it. Like the stand up comedian lady who drops dead on stage right after she says "Clearly, Jesus loves me the most!"
Famous last words.
God STRUCK HER DOWN
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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