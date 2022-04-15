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HUGE COMPILATION OF PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD ON CAMERA BECAUSE OF COVID VACCINES
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1169 views • April 15, 2022
#VaccineGenocide
I don't like to watch people die -- but this is such an INSANE collection of people collapsing dead on air, people HAVE to see it!

More importantly, this has to stop! Save a life, prevent a vaccination!

Truthfully, some of these are really....I wouldn't say funny but something like it. Like the stand up comedian lady who drops dead on stage right after she says "Clearly, Jesus loves me the most!"

Famous last words.

God STRUCK HER DOWN

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsnephilimmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxideblack eyed babies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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