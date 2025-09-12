Brighteon Broadcast News Sep 12, 2025 - FBI plants FAKE rifle prop to steer narrative away from the real culprits behind Charlie Kirk assassination

- Interview with Jeffrey Prather on Charlie Kirk's Assassination (0:00)

- FBI's Rifle Evidence and Its Implausibility (4:29)

- Possible False Flag Operation and FBI Involvement (21:12)

- Censorship and Its Role in the Assassination (40:10)

- The Role of Israel and Mossad in the Assassination (1:22:49)

- The Impact of Censorship on Society (1:23:10)

- Debate on LGBT Issues and Child Abuse (1:24:26)

- Censorship and Depopulation Concerns (1:28:48)

- Public Displays and LGBT Symbols (1:29:35)

- Pop Culture Depictions and Personal Beliefs (1:33:41)

- Concerns About Increasing Violence (1:36:11)

- Interview with Jeffrey Prather on Venezuela and Mexico (1:40:48)

- Middle East Tensions and Qatar Incident (2:07:58)

- Impact of U.S. Foreign Policy on Domestic Stability (2:26:34)

- Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Its Implications (2:26:49)

- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (2:27:19)

- Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Initial Reactions (2:28:29)

- Ballistics and Evidence Analysis (2:52:48)

- Hand Signals and Decoys (2:58:41)

- Historical Context and Broader Implications (3:23:34)

- Future Predictions and Technological Advancements (3:29:53)

- Political Landscape and Potential Candidates (3:41:04)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (3:47:10)





