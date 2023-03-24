China's New International Payment System: CIPS

China's New International Payment System: CIPSPresentation: March 9, 2022
***
If any country wants to avoid the US and European Financial Surveillance, what alternative systems available for them? There are a couple of systems emerging where Central Banks, corporations and other Financial Institutions can use : 1st one is SPFS - Russian alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS which provides messaging, clearing and settlement services for cross border transactions. And another one CIPS - China’s alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.