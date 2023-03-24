Create New Account
China's New International Payment System: CIPS
China's New International Payment System: CIPSPresentation: March 9, 2022

If any country wants to avoid the US and European Financial Surveillance, what alternative systems available for them? There are a couple of systems emerging where Central Banks, corporations and other Financial Institutions can use : 1st one is SPFS - Russian alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS which provides messaging, clearing and settlement services for cross border transactions. And another one CIPS - China’s alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS.

