EXPOSING the WHO’s Hidden Agenda - James Roguski & Dr. Rima Laibow

Sept 1/22 Vaccine Choice Canada interview with James Roguski, a man determined to fight the WHO and expose their hidden agenda. The WHO is conducting secret negotiations with delegates from every member nation The delegates are being coerced into surrendering your personal and national sovereignty over to the WHO.

James is joined by Dr. Rima Laibow who is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She believes passionately in the right of every American to choose a personal health path that is free of government or corporate interference. Dr. Rima: https://drrimatruthreports.com/





Smallpox vs Monkey Pox Article: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/moneypox





For more information visit: http://StopTheWHO.com







http://LeaveTheWHO.com





http://DeclarationOfDemands.com





Dr. Rima Laibow: https://drrimatruthreports.com/





Coming very soon: www.PreventGenocide2030.org





Dr. Rima’s zoom calls 7:00 AM Pacific: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86972546430?pwd=M2l4a2R6UGhtY0ozUWFRK0R0RDh4UT09





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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada





https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/



https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/



