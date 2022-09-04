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EXPOSING the WHO’s Hidden Agenda - James Roguski & Dr. Rima Laibow
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76 views • September 04, 2022
Sept 1/22 Vaccine Choice Canada interview with James Roguski, a man determined to fight the WHO and expose their hidden agenda. The WHO is conducting secret negotiations with delegates from every member nation The delegates are being coerced into surrendering your personal and national sovereignty over to the WHO.
James is joined by Dr. Rima Laibow who is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She believes passionately in the right of every American to choose a personal health path that is free of government or corporate interference. Dr. Rima: https://drrimatruthreports.com/
Smallpox vs Monkey Pox Article: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/moneypox
For more information visit: http://StopTheWHO.com
http://LeaveTheWHO.com
http://DeclarationOfDemands.com
Dr. Rima Laibow: https://drrimatruthreports.com/
Coming very soon: www.PreventGenocide2030.org
Dr. Rima’s zoom calls 7:00 AM Pacific: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86972546430?pwd=M2l4a2R6UGhtY0ozUWFRK0R0RDh4UT09
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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
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