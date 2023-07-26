BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY DIVERSITY HIRES ARE A HORRIBLE PRACTICE. AMERICA REALLY SCREWED UP!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • July 26, 2023

Diversity hires are supposed to be some type of anti-racist practice. What they are is the most racist concept you can possibly implement as a policy in your company. To state that you're going to hire a number of people who are not white specifically so that when some client walks in, they don't just see white skin is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. I am a victim of this diversity higher garbage. I had more than a dozen companies tell me that they wouldn't hire me in the Toronto area because I was white.


These companies were condescending to other races because I suspect that they believed other races could not keep up with white people so they chose to cost their companies more money by ignoring candidates who are already in their office that were qualified to search for unqualified candidates who had a different color skin.


That is racist Behavior just so you understand.


Americans got fooled by this entire left-wing rhetoric of give someone a job just because they are black and you ended up with Barack Obama who was the worst president America ever had, that is until modern day Joe.


Americans actually thought that their country would actually get better simply because Barack Obama was black. Americans actually believed that there was a magic solution to all of their life problems because a black man was going to be in a leadership position. Perhaps all of you believe that magic is real and that his half black skin was in some way magical.


I despise all this diversity shit because it isn't helping anyone and all it is doing is dividing everybody because people feel guilty if they don't insult a white man and they feel guilty if they don't properly compliment a black man even if he doesn't deserve it. You're all going to pay dearly for this because the Russians and the Chinese are laughing at us and you're going to allow those two to become the superpower that America should be. Americans, if you want to keep fighting with yourselves by all means do so. But who the hell is going to defend the country when the Chinese walk in?


Watch the Kevin j. Johnston show every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. New York time, live on www.freedomreport.ca



Keywords
torontodiversityhireanti-racistcompany policyhorrible practice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy