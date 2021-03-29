(MIAC #140 #141 #142) Finding Climate Truth in Today's Insane World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-240-finding-truth-in-todays-insane-world
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-241-can-we-consciously-affect-the-grand-solar-minimum-outcome
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-242-alarm-bells-forecasting-food-prices-divide-conquer-right-now
Jason Liosatos host of Global Peace Radio and Outside the Box YT Channel with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss changes in a seemingly insane society as food prices are increasing, electromagnetic changes in the Sun are happening causing crop losses as the worlds population wanders through a hazy slumber. What is the solution for this on a personal level where 400 years cycles meet modern culture.
Global grain ending stocks are reduced 14% in 2019, Argentina production slashed from 21 to 18.3 million tons, Brazil reducing 3 million tons, Australia now a net wheat importer, USA & Canadian grow zones decimated by two early season blizzards, Ukraine wheat forecast down and somehow we are not warned of imminent price increases in our daily food stuffs. Look at China 50% increase in food inflation through 2019 alone. The rest or the globe is next are you ready?
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.