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(MIAC #140 #141 #142) Finding Climate Truth in Today's Insane World
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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24 views • March 29, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-240-finding-truth-in-todays-insane-world
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-241-can-we-consciously-affect-the-grand-solar-minimum-outcome
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-242-alarm-bells-forecasting-food-prices-divide-conquer-right-now


Jason Liosatos host of Global Peace Radio and Outside the Box YT Channel with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss changes in a seemingly insane society as food prices are increasing, electromagnetic changes in the Sun are happening causing crop losses as the worlds population wanders through a hazy slumber. What is the solution for this on a personal level where 400 years cycles meet modern culture.

Global grain ending stocks are reduced 14% in 2019, Argentina production slashed from 21 to 18.3 million tons, Brazil reducing 3 million tons, Australia now a net wheat importer, USA & Canadian grow zones decimated by two early season blizzards, Ukraine wheat forecast down and somehow we are not warned of imminent price increases in our daily food stuffs. Look at China 50% increase in food inflation through 2019 alone. The rest or the globe is next are you ready?

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi



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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumoutside the boxearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030food pricesclimate revolution bookjason liosatossun dimming
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