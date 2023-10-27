Create New Account
NEW APP!!! "BillBlaster" developed by Bannon War Room Team.
GalacticStorm
NEW FREE APP!!! "BillBlaster" developed by Bannon War Room Team. Check it out.

Grace Chong on TimCastIRL announces new app “Bill Blaster” which makes calling, emailing, or texting your reps in congress and senate a breeze, cuts out the switchboard call and waiting game. 


Full show:

https://rumble.com/v3rupt1-timcastirl-with-grace-chong.html

war roomtim pooltimcastgrace chongnew app

