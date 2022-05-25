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Christine Legarde: “Old people live too long ”
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154 views • May 25, 2022
WEF Now Suggest Seniors off Themselves “For the Children”
https://trendingpolitics.com/wef-now-suggest-seniors-off-themselves-for-the-children-dodii/#.YorYfCn_H6A.twitter
“I've lived a good life”
https://twitter.com/SuperShane8/status/1520386715625611265?t=VD5wV49H_ZzNhE76-7Gr5w&;s=09
How to Disappear Completely” (Radiohead) | Soylent Green Death Scene (different music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtTNhPm1_xg
https://trendingpolitics.com/wef-now-suggest-seniors-off-themselves-for-the-children-dodii/#.YorYfCn_H6A.twitter
“I've lived a good life”
https://twitter.com/SuperShane8/status/1520386715625611265?t=VD5wV49H_ZzNhE76-7Gr5w&;s=09
How to Disappear Completely” (Radiohead) | Soylent Green Death Scene (different music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtTNhPm1_xg
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