Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"It's Hunting Season in GAZA" - Says a Military Man with an American Accent - 'Pep Talk' to a group of Soldiers in Israel
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
62 views
Published 20 hours ago

A man with a marked American accent gives an "encouraging" speech to a group of Soldiers in Israel, it is unknown if the man is a mercenary or a member of the military. By the way he speaks when mentioning God it seems to be a "Christian" man so it is unlikely he is an Israeli citizen:

- "I will burn their city to the ground!"

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket