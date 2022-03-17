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Green Agenda Is Delusional
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60 views • March 17, 2022
America Should Be An Energy Exporter, Not An Importer
* It’s almost like Dems want us dependent on Russian oil.
* They demand [Bidan] end federal drilling — and push him to declare ‘climate emergency’.
* We will need oil, gas and coal for many years to come.
* We must all become self-sufficient in energy.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300909524001
* It’s almost like Dems want us dependent on Russian oil.
* They demand [Bidan] end federal drilling — and push him to declare ‘climate emergency’.
* We will need oil, gas and coal for many years to come.
* We must all become self-sufficient in energy.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300909524001
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