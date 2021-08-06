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Charlie Chaplin - The Great Dictator (Full Version) 🤯
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30 views • August 06, 2021
YES - the image is a QR Code - see where it goes, why don't you...🥔 👈 😩
https://www.charliechaplin.com/en/films/7-the-great-dictator
Year: 1940
Cast: Charles Chaplin, Paulette Goddard, Jack Oakie, Henry Daniell, Reginald Gardiner, Billy Gilbert, Maurice Moscovich, Emma Dunn, Bernard Gorcey, Paul Weigel, Grace Hayle, Carter De Haven, Chester Conklin...
Production: United Artists
Description: A barber wounded during the First World War returns home after 20 years within hospital walls. His shop has grown full of cobwebs and dust, but it is the hateful graffiti on his shop window that takes him totally by surprise. Hynkel, the tyrannical dictator, and his henchmen persecute the barber, as well as the rest of the Jewish community, including the beautiful Hannah… A visionary satire that marked history, just as history itself left its mark on the film.
DVD & Blu-ray: Blu-ray on Amazon US DVD on Amazon US Blu-ray on Amazon UK DVD on Amazon UK DVD on Amazon IT DVD on Amazon FR Blu-ray on Amazon FR
Learn More...https://www.charliechaplin.com/en/home/newsletter
gdspeech1
The Final Speech from The Great Dictator
I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be an emperor. That’s not my business. I don’t want to rule or conquer anyone. I should like to help everyone - if possible...
great dictator sitting
The Great Dictator Synopsis
During World War I, an anonymous private, (Chaplin) fighting in the army of Tomania, effects the valiant rescue of an officer...
14 027
Dan James (and Charlie Chaplin)
Recently the Chaplin office was lucky enough to acquire a series of photographs by Dan James, Assistant Director on The Great Dictator...
gd pub 173
The Score of The Great Dictator
In July 1940, Charlie Chaplin finished shooting *The Great Dictator*, but there was still plenty of work to be done. Chaplin worked on the score with 38-year-old American composer, Meredith Willson
Thumb the great dictator
Filming The Great Dictator
By waging war against Hitler via the silver screen, Chaplin was making a personal commitment and, albeit with more gravitas, repeating the experience of Shoulder Arms...
UPDATE: https://www.jewworldorder.org/senators-niece-confirms-joe-biden-fondled-her-nipple-when-she-was-8-years-old/
https://www.charliechaplin.com/en/films/7-the-great-dictator
Year: 1940
Cast: Charles Chaplin, Paulette Goddard, Jack Oakie, Henry Daniell, Reginald Gardiner, Billy Gilbert, Maurice Moscovich, Emma Dunn, Bernard Gorcey, Paul Weigel, Grace Hayle, Carter De Haven, Chester Conklin...
Production: United Artists
Description: A barber wounded during the First World War returns home after 20 years within hospital walls. His shop has grown full of cobwebs and dust, but it is the hateful graffiti on his shop window that takes him totally by surprise. Hynkel, the tyrannical dictator, and his henchmen persecute the barber, as well as the rest of the Jewish community, including the beautiful Hannah… A visionary satire that marked history, just as history itself left its mark on the film.
DVD & Blu-ray: Blu-ray on Amazon US DVD on Amazon US Blu-ray on Amazon UK DVD on Amazon UK DVD on Amazon IT DVD on Amazon FR Blu-ray on Amazon FR
Learn More...https://www.charliechaplin.com/en/home/newsletter
gdspeech1
The Final Speech from The Great Dictator
I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be an emperor. That’s not my business. I don’t want to rule or conquer anyone. I should like to help everyone - if possible...
great dictator sitting
The Great Dictator Synopsis
During World War I, an anonymous private, (Chaplin) fighting in the army of Tomania, effects the valiant rescue of an officer...
14 027
Dan James (and Charlie Chaplin)
Recently the Chaplin office was lucky enough to acquire a series of photographs by Dan James, Assistant Director on The Great Dictator...
gd pub 173
The Score of The Great Dictator
In July 1940, Charlie Chaplin finished shooting *The Great Dictator*, but there was still plenty of work to be done. Chaplin worked on the score with 38-year-old American composer, Meredith Willson
Thumb the great dictator
Filming The Great Dictator
By waging war against Hitler via the silver screen, Chaplin was making a personal commitment and, albeit with more gravitas, repeating the experience of Shoulder Arms...
UPDATE: https://www.jewworldorder.org/senators-niece-confirms-joe-biden-fondled-her-nipple-when-she-was-8-years-old/
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