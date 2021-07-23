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From Quaff To Cripple - Proverbs 23:31-32 (NIV)
31 Do not gaze at wine when it is red,
when it sparkles in the cup,
when it goes down smoothly!
32 In the end it bites like a snake
and poisons like a viper.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wine is a pleasure to quaff.
But it starts a craving that only cripples.
https://pc1.tiny.us/jspxpaew
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