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Now Confirmed, The Pathogen (Bio-weapon) Is Spread by Releasing It In The Air
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

One day after my aerosol pathogen report we get this - https://web.archive.org/web/20210922010705/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/21/wuhan-scientists-planned-releaseskin-penetrating-nanoparticles/

It's not a virus, they release it into the air - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10014895/Ex-Chinese-Communist-Party-insider-Wei-Jingsheng-speaks-Wuhan-theory-relating-Covid-19.html

How are the Haitians getting to Mexico - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-dhs-intel-is-tracking-second-large-group-of-haitian-invaders-headed-to-u-s-southern-border/

The dumb bint Harris wants investigation into something she's in charge of - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/21/kamala-harris-wants-biden-administration-investigated-for-failed-border-policies-she-is-in-charge-of/

When will Bush pay for his crimes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pissed-off-iraq-veteran-erupts-at-george-w-bush-to-his-face/

CNN doesn't want you thinking for yourself - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62561

Las Vegas outlaws free thought, coming to a town near you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/22/trouble-in-vegas-clark-county-commission-declares-covid-misinformation-a-public-health-emergency/

Melbourne pissed off the construction workers, bad idea - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/working-class-rebellion-in-melbourne-20000-freedom-lovers-march-on-parliament/

Satanism pushed in the military - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-military-using-7-tenets-of-satan-to-justify-mandatory-vaccines/

Some true dumbasses spotted, just stay home - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-mask-brainwashing-is-real/

Great interview from Florida house member - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-gop-member-shuts-down-reporter-questioning-him-over-his-disapproval-of-covid-restrictions-what-world-are-you-living-in/?utm_source=telegram

POS fauci laughs about mandating vaxx for kids 5-11 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dr-fauci-says-supports-vaccine-mandates-children-video/

Gotta love Braziian president - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10012907/Bolsonaro-BREAKS-NYC-mandates-entering-U-N-General-Assembly-hall-unvaccinated.html

Romania shuts down vaxx centers - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/romania-shuts-down-government-vaccine-centers/

No more vaxx in Croatia - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-of-croatia-we-will-not-be-vaccinated-anymore/

MMA doesn't care what you think - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mma-fighter-profane-message-for-biden-and-deblasio/

Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osMO8vhdLLo


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Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesbioweaponpathogens
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