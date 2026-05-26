Pastors teach generational curses & demonization but Christians are delivered from them when saved

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are teaching that Christians are still under generational curses, but this is not true because once we receive Jesus as Savior all our sins & bondages & ancestral epigenetic curses & fallen angel attachments are broken, and we are now under Jesus’ new covenant freed from all enslavement. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are teaching that Christians can still be demonized by evil spirits, but this is not true because once we receive Jesus as Savior no demon or fallen angel can demonize us or take over because we belong to Jesus now. These millions of pastors’ daughters and church organists and deacons’ wives, who are manifesting demons’ screaming & foaming & squirming & biting & kicking & rolling eyes & speaking in male voices & roaring & contorting & bellowing out curses & climbing up walls during Derek Prince’s deliverance services are most likely infiltrated witches, who have done occult witchcraft or who have married Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist church members. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are teaching that it is alright to have second marriages even if their former spouses are not dead, but this is not true because the Word of God says that remarrying while your former non-Christian spouse is still alive is adultery. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are teaching that Christians are still under soul-ties to certain people in the past that must be cut off, but this is not true because once we are married with Christ as his “Bride of Christ,” we do not have ties to people but only to God. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are selling God’s Word through book sales & DVDs & conference tickets & courses to become millionaires, but Jesus did not sell God’s Word through book sales & DVDs & conference tickets & courses to become a millionaire, and quite to the contrary, we real Christians instead have lost everything and left everything for Christ & our brethren & the 6 billion total-stranger neighbors, and we real Christians have reached the brink of starvation & homelessness many times by being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room by tens of thousands of reptilian gang-stalkers, and using up all our savings, and selling all our possessions, and having all our stock & precious metal investments destroyed, and quitting our jobs that covered half of our living costs in order to start preaching every day since the time of the rapture is close at hand, and losing all our Christian friends & families & homes & reputations & retirement pension monies & clothing & belongings except for one suitcase & comforts away from assassination attempts every day. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who are saying that their wives are Jews because they have become Judaists by marrying their former Judaist husbands who left them, but we real Christians are not Judaists or Jews or gentiles, but we are now citizens of God’s kingdom. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who allow their wives to speak inside the church, but the Word of God says that a woman should not speak inside a church and they should remain silent. There are some pastors like Derek Prince, who say that it is alright for women to be church deacons, but in Satan Lucifer’s millions of Western feminist nations’ churches, deacons are often not servants as in the Bible, but they have redefined the Bible verses to make deacons into leaders so that women would have authority over men, in order for the church nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists to mock God’s Word and ridicule what they call as “the evil patriarchy God’s toxic masculinity Jesus’ male authority” by making the helper (women) into the leader (men) for their transgenderism “female witchcraft rebellion” inversion.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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