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Parzival: Prinz oder Pseudo-Messias?
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40 views • May 04, 2022
Das Video "Parzival: Prinz oder Pseudo-Messias?" (wohl eher Letzteres) bildet den Nachtrag zu einer kleinen 4-teiligen Videoreihe ("Der Heilige Gral enthüllt..."), besser: Spurensuche, zum angeblichen "Gral", mit wichtigen und finalen Ergänzungen. Alle Videos findet man auf Youtube oder bitchute. Zugrunde liegen die Artikel
"Das Rätsel um den Heiligen Gral - jetzt endlich gelöst!" (1),
"Parzival und die Gralsburg - in der Schweiz?"(2) und
"Parzival - der grösste aller Prinzen?"(3)
Alle Artikel als PDF zum freien Download auf: http://zeitreisen-seeland.ch/links-do... und auf https://nurfuerreiche.jimdo.com/aktue..., auch auf scribd.com oder archive.org
"Das Rätsel um den Heiligen Gral - jetzt endlich gelöst!" (1),
"Parzival und die Gralsburg - in der Schweiz?"(2) und
"Parzival - der grösste aller Prinzen?"(3)
Alle Artikel als PDF zum freien Download auf: http://zeitreisen-seeland.ch/links-do... und auf https://nurfuerreiche.jimdo.com/aktue..., auch auf scribd.com oder archive.org
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